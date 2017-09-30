Lead SA Feature: with Africa Melane talks to Pumla Ndaba

Pumla’s own mother was a co-founder of Ikamva Labantu’s Seniors Programme, and when she was a young girl, she began as a volunteer at the club – teaching sewing to seniors in order to assist them in generating an income to supplement their pensions, and eventually working alongside her mother as a programme co-ordinator and an employee of Ikamva Labantu. When Pumla’s mother retired, she took the reins as the Seniors programme co-ordinator, working tirelessly to both ease the suffering of elderly persons within her community as well as forge a self-governed senior community through the 19 Seniors Clubs that Ikamva Labantu oversees and supports.