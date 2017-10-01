TRAVEL: AirBnB and sectional titles

Africa Melane talks to Zerlinda van der Merwe



Cape Town is fast becoming the continent's AirBnB capital.

Up to a quarter of all AirBnB bookings made in Africa is for this beautiful

city of ours. So with more people turning to AirBnB for additional income, it raises a few questions about sectional titles and what holders are allowed to do.

For example, if I am renting a flat and in turn want to make it available for

AirBnB accomodation, what are my rights. Or can it be shut down by a

body corporate who may hold an opposing view.