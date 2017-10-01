PERSONAL FINANCE: The rise of Online shopping

Africa Melane talks to Prof Mercy Mpinganjira Director at School of Consumer Intelligence & Information Systems (UJ)



The days of standing in long queues to buy that new cellphone or pair of

shoes you had your eye on are over.

More and more South Africans are joining the masses of online shoppers.

In South Africa total online sales in 2016 were estimated at R9 billion which

was only 1% of total retail sales.

Meanwhile countries like China, the US and the UK are leading the drive

that has made e-commerce a trillion-dollar global industry.



