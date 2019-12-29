Premier League: Is it Liverpool's to lose?

On Friday night we saw reigning champs, Manchester City's grip on the Premier League trophy slip when they lost to Wolves(3-2). This now leaves Liverpool in the lead without having lost a league game so far this season.



So, after 30 years, is it now time for Liverpool to win the league title?

Surely it is in their own hands now. joined now by soccer analyst Sizwe Mbebe