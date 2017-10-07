Marikana: a week later

Africa Melane talks to Thembani Landu Community leaders



Last week we were left reeling at the news that 11 people had died brutally in

separate gun attacks in the tightly packed informal settlement.

Four arrests have been made since and police have vowed to step up patrols in

the shack-land that is Marikana.

Today we talk to a community leader about life in Marikana since the shooting,

and wether the community is convinced the promised change will come to their

area.