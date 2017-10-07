Siv Ngesi on SIV-ilized

Africa Melane talks to siv ngesi



It has been four years since you've seen Siv Ngesi doing his own thing on stage.

But the wait for his next one-man stage production is finally over.

He is back on stage at the Baxter from October 2 to 14 at the Baxter for his

rather aptly named show: SIV-ilized.