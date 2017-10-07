Effect of AirBnB on rentals in CT

Africa Melane talks to Marina Constas



Last week we discussed the current survey that the City of Cape Town is

embarking on to get an idea of the rental stock landscape in the City.

AirBnB has had an undeniable effect on rentals around the City.

It has meant more properties are up for short term rental, making it harder for

residents to find affordable, well-located property in the City.

And with one in four AirBnB bookings on the continent being in Cape Town, the

problem is only set to grow...