What's on in Cape Town today? Zabalaza Theatre Festival

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1. 5 February 2021 10:29 AM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
What's on in Cape Town today? Zabalaza Theatre Festival

What's on in Cape Town today? Zabalaza Theatre Festival

7 March 2020 8:42 AM

Africa speaks to the Artistic Director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival, Mdu Kweyama.


Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

31 January 2021 9:45 AM

Gayle reviews The Stranger. It is an eight-part British mystery thriller series written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title. 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

31 January 2021 9:36 AM

EU vaccine policy in chaos
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland say now the UK should trigger the same emergency provision to secure frictionless trade.
Two men who organised a mass snowball fight during the latest coronavirus lockdown in the UK have each been fined £10,000.

Inside EWN throw-forward

31 January 2021 9:02 AM

EWN Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase tells us about what will be happening on the show tonight.

SPORT: Currie Cup final

31 January 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Xola Ntshinga |  Rugby Commentator

What should sex education in school look like?

31 January 2021 8:47 AM

Guest: Tracey Engelbrecht | The author of "The Girl Who Couldn't Say No: Memoir of a teenage mom". She's also a school facilitator on sexual health focusing on young people. 

Taking care of your back and posture while working at home

31 January 2021 8:16 AM

Guest:  Dr. Paul Palmer | A chiropractor and a musculoskeletal consultant for ICAS Southern Africa

How doulas can continue to support moms-to-be during Covid-19

31 January 2021 7:53 AM

Guest: Tshegeofatso Segwele | Founder at Grounded Wellness

LeadSA: HOPE Cape Town

31 January 2021 7:07 AM

Guest: Marlene Whitehead | Donor Relations Manager at HOPE Cape Town

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

31 January 2021 6:48 AM

Take a listen to find out what you can do outdoors today.

International news with Katie McDonald

31 January 2021 6:42 AM

Australian government finally details plans for vaccine rollout
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese law allowing coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels
Asia-Pacific Region said to be most successful in containing coronavirus
Surprise?... Australian sharks declared the world’s deadliest

Tune in to #AnHourWith Alistair Izobell on Sunday at 10am

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

Local Politics

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

Ivermectin shouldn’t be used to treat COVID-19 - Infectious diseases expert

5 February 2021 7:16 PM

Mosebenzi Zwane evaded state capture questions in Parly, Zondo hears

5 February 2021 5:49 PM

