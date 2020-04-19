UK Report with Gavin Grey

Anger from British clinicians as the UK government advises them to reuse

gowns

The EU plans to help block foreign takeovers of European companies struggling

with the virus downturn.

A German zoo says it’s so short of cash it might have to feed some of the

animals to others to make ends meet.

A 99-year-old British army veteran who has raised more than £22m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he

has smashed his original £1,000 target.