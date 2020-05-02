WCED discusses the plan to phase in pupils from June

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:56
Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
Follow up on city's refuse issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 13:10
Tribute to the late Sibongile Khumalo
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gloria Bosman
Today at 13:22
Food Feature - Creamed with Love
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love
Today at 13:35
Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ilse van Hemert
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:49
Travel Feature - Do's and Dont's when going on a self drive in a game park
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza
Today at 13:50
First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PJ Sabbagha
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall
Prof Anwar Mall cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - Fashion Director at Superbalist.com
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all Local
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Jacob Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission rules ConCourt Constitutional law analyst Lawson Naidoo says the court took a dim view of Zuma's attempts to subvert directives and summonses. 28 January 2021 8:34 AM
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
View all Politics
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk Join TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media for #AnHourWIth this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Doctors applying for Ivermectin exemption on named patients 'cumbersome process' Western Cape Health's Dr Keith Cloete says restrictive control of a drug such as Ivermectin is 'very strict'. 28 January 2021 7:16 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
WCED discusses the plan to phase in pupils from June

WCED discusses the plan to phase in pupils from June

2 May 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Sara-Jayne's bookclub: Melinda Ferguson

24 January 2021 10:10 AM

Publisher Melinda Ferguson gives tips on how to get published.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviews with Gayle

24 January 2021 9:45 AM

Gayle is reviewing Lupin (a series on Netflix).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK report with Gavin Grey

24 January 2021 9:40 AM

UK health chiefs and ministers are at loggerheads over the 'safe' length of time between receiving coronavirus vaccination jabs.
A second coronavirus vaccine manufacturer has warned of supply issues to the European Union, compounding frustration in the bloc.
Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to give preliminary approval to the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V
Brexit optimism. Japanese car maker Nissan says its Sunderland plant is secure for the long term as a result of the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Faried Swartz opens up on the death of his partner Alvon Collison

24 January 2021 9:19 AM

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. The 79-year-old died following a long battle with kidney failure. Sara-Jayne is joined by his life partner of 27 years, Faried Swartz. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA women's cricket team beat Pakistan

24 January 2021 9:14 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Founder at The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

To what extent do those in the public eye have the right to privacy?

24 January 2021 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside EWN throw-forward

24 January 2021 8:44 AM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane tells Sara-Jayne about what we can expect on Inside EWN between 19h00 and 21h00 tonight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Empathy - Softening the Edge

24 January 2021 8:22 AM

It has been said that 2020 was the year of empathy fatigue. Well, my next guest is countering that by saying let this year (2021) be the year of empathy. Organisations such as Forbes and Deloitte have acknowledged the trend of rising empathy in the workplace in particular. What is empathy? It's the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. This is often confused with sympathy. Author Mimi Nicklin's best-seller "Softening the Edge" discusses how humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I photograph naked white men

24 January 2021 7:51 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne is a London-based photographer who describes herself as a “Chinese woman who takes photographs of naked Western men”, Yushi Li. They chat about one of her projects entitled My Tinder Boys, in which she photographed naked men she had matched with on the dating site, Tinder. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

24 January 2021 7:15 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Origin of Trails route designer, Corrie Muller.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success

World Opinion

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA demands SSA be shut down in wake of state capture inquiry revelations

29 January 2021 12:48 PM

Arthur Fraser signed two payments of R20m for ANA, Ms K tells Zondo inquiry

29 January 2021 12:37 PM

Pakistan beat Proteas by seven wickets in first Test

29 January 2021 12:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA