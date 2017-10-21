Health Feature: Childhood Cancer

Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Effect of lifting of alcohol ban on law enforcement and hospitals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:35
The impending mental health crisis post-Covid19 pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Eero Tarjanne
Shiela Yabo
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Advance payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Navin Laslab, Director Remuneration and Administration, North West University
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite
The Clement Manyathela Show
Matome Diala
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Sarah Durr
Today at 12:07
Parly briefing: Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
One SA urges MPs to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 12:15
SAPU on battle in crime intel.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:23
Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 12:27
4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Khaya Yozi
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 14:50
Music WITH Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
