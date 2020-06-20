Car Talk: We look at the Audi A1

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 07:45
Comedian vlogs' attest coronavirus is no joke
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Carl Weber - Comedian at ...
Today at 08:10
NEWS STORY: Bulelani Qholani shack eviction
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: African Cup of Nations postponed to 2022
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Rob Delport
Today at 09:50
Mi-casa's new album "We Made It"
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Car Talk: We look at the Audi A1

Car Talk: We look at the Audi A1

20 June 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Francisco Nwamba | Editor at The Motorist and host of Ignition GT


Health Feature: The 3 D's to managing covid-19 risks in SA

4 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology  at University of the Witwatersrand

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 July 2020 6:53 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jan Minaar from Cloudbase Paragliding. 

BOOK: Brutal School Ties

28 June 2020 10:14 AM

Africa speaks to Sam Cowen, the author of BRUTAL SCHOOL TIES - The Parktown Boys Tragedy. 

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

28 June 2020 9:51 AM

Mulan (Directed by Niki Caro)
Tenet (Directed by Christopher Nolan
No time to die (Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Wonder Woman (Directed by Patty Jenkins)
Black Widow (Directed by Cate Shortland)

UK Report with Gavin Grey

28 June 2020 9:29 AM

Second spike. Europe has seen an increase in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased.
EU ambassadors meet to plan reopening external borders on 1 July, and travellers from the US could be among those not allowed in.
A group of British men living in Singapore has been banned from working there again after breaking lockdown to go on a "bar crawl". The men were also fined around S$9,000 each ($6,500; £5,200).
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time, in order to attend an EU summit.

Weekend sports: Tennis SA to wait for government approval before a ball is served

28 June 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

A grade 7 teacher succumbs to COVID-19

28 June 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Mr. Craig Daniels | Acting principal of Montevideo Primary School

Sandra Prinsloo in "Oskar en Die Pienk Tannie"

28 June 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Actress Sandra Prinsloo 

Metrorail resumes with limited service

28 June 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson  at Metrorail Western Cape

Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

28 June 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Phomolo  Sekamotho  | Co-Director  at Hear My Voice

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns

3 July 2020 8:55 PM

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

'Data not lying', WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt virus

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

