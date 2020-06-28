The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD Grades R, 6, and 11 must return to school on Monday, while schools with enough capacity may apply to bring other grades back too. 3 July 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
No political will to reopen ECD sector, says prof South Africa's young children remain at risk as there is still no indication of when early childhood development (ECD) centres wil... 3 July 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

28 June 2020 7:09 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to:
Andre Van Schalkwyk | Former chairman of Table Mountain Watch and Senior member of Mountain Rescue on hiker response to attacks
Erik Bjerring about Royal Cape Yacht Club and recreational sailing 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

BOOK: Brutal School Ties

28 June 2020 10:14 AM

Africa speaks to Sam Cowen, the author of BRUTAL SCHOOL TIES - The Parktown Boys Tragedy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

28 June 2020 9:51 AM

Mulan (Directed by Niki Caro)
Tenet (Directed by Christopher Nolan
No time to die (Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Wonder Woman (Directed by Patty Jenkins)
Black Widow (Directed by Cate Shortland)

UK Report with Gavin Grey

28 June 2020 9:29 AM

Second spike. Europe has seen an increase in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased.
EU ambassadors meet to plan reopening external borders on 1 July, and travellers from the US could be among those not allowed in.
A group of British men living in Singapore has been banned from working there again after breaking lockdown to go on a "bar crawl". The men were also fined around S$9,000 each ($6,500; £5,200).
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time, in order to attend an EU summit.

Weekend sports: Tennis SA to wait for government approval before a ball is served

28 June 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

A grade 7 teacher succumbs to COVID-19

28 June 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Mr. Craig Daniels | Acting principal of Montevideo Primary School

Sandra Prinsloo in "Oskar en Die Pienk Tannie"

28 June 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Actress Sandra Prinsloo 

Metrorail resumes with limited service

28 June 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson  at Metrorail Western Cape

Lead SA: Poetry Relief Fund

28 June 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Phomolo  Sekamotho  | Co-Director  at Hear My Voice

What to do in a mugging situation when visiting Table Mountain National Park

28 June 2020 7:14 AM

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Andre Van Schalkwyk who is a former chairman of Table Mountain Watch and Senior member of Mountain Rescue 

Trending

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

3 July 2020 6:45 PM

Gauteng's Makhura holds consultations ahead of all-important COVID-19 talks

3 July 2020 5:52 PM

Here's why FITA’s appealing court decision on tobacco sales ban

3 July 2020 5:45 PM

