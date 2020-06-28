Metrorail resumes with limited service

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus Doctors are looking for 600 recovered Covid-19 patients to take part in a convalescent blood plasma trial. 7 July 2020 3:32 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability. 7 July 2020 6:26 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Metrorail resumes with limited service

Metrorail resumes with limited service

28 June 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Riana Scott | Spokesperson  at Metrorail Western Cape


Smacked and Hooked

5 July 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

5 July 2020 9:54 AM

Name of the movie: Escape from Pretoria 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

5 July 2020 9:49 AM

But it’s not the whole of the UK. A publican who has the England-Wales border running "through the car park" says he’ll be able to open the car park but not the pub as the Welsh government isn’t easing the lockdown tomorrow. He’s criticised the unfair plan.
People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July. A full list of exempt countries posing "a reduced risk" from coronavirus will be published before Sunday.
France's armed forces ministry has provided local authorities with a guide to 100 Africans who fought for France in World War Two, so that streets and squares may be named after them. France's reappraisal of its colonial past is fuelled by the global anti-racism protests and Black Lives Matter, 
More and more...

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube pays tribute to Mary Twala

5 July 2020 9:38 AM

Maake Ka-Ncube was on with SJ to share his memories of veteran actress Mary Twala.

Weekend sports: Formula 1 season starts with the Australian

5 July 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Sadtu calls Grade R, 6 and 11s back to school a regrettable move

5 July 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head of Secretariat at Sadtu

#WeAreDyingHere stage production tackles the prevalence of GBV

5 July 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Siphokazi Jonas | A storyteller whose work in poetry and in the theatre is fuelled by ordinary lives

Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work

5 July 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Sara Black | Education Policy Analyst and Teacher

Lead SA: Donate blood for Mandela Day

5 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Marike Gevers | Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

5 July 2020 6:57 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Simon Leigh, Aquarist from the Two Oceans Aquarium. 

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

Local

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

Business

Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

7 July 2020 6:58 PM

UJ engineering team fights COVID-19 with mechanical ventilator

7 July 2020 6:55 PM

Brrr! 'Intense' cold front to hit parts of SA

7 July 2020 6:36 PM

