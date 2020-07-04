Comedian vlogs attest coronavirus is no joke

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Donate blood for Mandela Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 07:07
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sara Black - Education Policy Analyst and Teacher at ...
Today at 07:45
#WeAreDyingHere stage production tackles the prevalence of GBV
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas
Today at 08:10
Sadtu calls Grade R, 6 and 11s back to school a regrettable move
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of Secretariat at Sadtu
Today at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: Formula 1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies: Escape from Pretoria
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Smacked and Hooked
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Latest Local
Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says Bulelani Qholani could take the City of Cape Town to the Equality Court over his viole... 4 July 2020 9:21 AM
It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked has denied allegations that he deliberately undressed himself to block... 3 July 2020 6:59 PM
No political will to reopen ECD sector, says prof South Africa's young children remain at risk as there is still no indication of when early childhood development (ECD) centres wil... 3 July 2020 4:13 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Comedian vlogs attest coronavirus is no joke

Comedian vlogs attest coronavirus is no joke

4 July 2020 8:00 AM

Guest: Carl Weber | Cape Town-based comedian


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Mi-casa's new album "We Made It"

4 July 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: J-Something   | Frontman  at MiCasa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine

4 July 2020 9:49 AM

Guest: Lieutenant Gillian Malouw | Lieutenant at SAS MANTHATISI (Heroine-class submarine)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: African Cup of Nations postponed to 2022

4 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Rob Delport | Independent soccer journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bulelani Qholani shack eviction

4 July 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Western Cape Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are intermittent lockdowns a solution to controlling infections?

4 July 2020 7:40 AM

Guest: Dr. Jody  Boffa | Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: The 3 D's to managing covid-19 risks in SA

4 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology  at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 July 2020 6:53 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jan Minaar from Cloudbase Paragliding. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BOOK: Brutal School Ties

28 June 2020 10:14 AM

Africa speaks to Sam Cowen, the author of BRUTAL SCHOOL TIES - The Parktown Boys Tragedy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

28 June 2020 9:51 AM

Mulan (Directed by Niki Caro)
Tenet (Directed by Christopher Nolan
No time to die (Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Wonder Woman (Directed by Patty Jenkins)
Black Widow (Directed by Cate Shortland)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD

Local

EWN Highlights

China rebukes Canada over criticism of Hong Kong security law

4 July 2020 7:37 PM

Cele: Bulelani Qholani’s case a top priority

4 July 2020 6:48 PM

Limpopo Education Dept delays return of Grade Rs

4 July 2020 6:25 PM

