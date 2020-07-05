UK Report with Gavin Grey

But it’s not the whole of the UK. A publican who has the England-Wales border running "through the car park" says he’ll be able to open the car park but not the pub as the Welsh government isn’t easing the lockdown tomorrow. He’s criticised the unfair plan.

People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July. A full list of exempt countries posing "a reduced risk" from coronavirus will be published before Sunday.

France's armed forces ministry has provided local authorities with a guide to 100 Africans who fought for France in World War Two, so that streets and squares may be named after them. France's reappraisal of its colonial past is fuelled by the global anti-racism protests and Black Lives Matter,

