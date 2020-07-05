Smacked and Hooked

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Soupathon 1000: CT catering kitchen makes soup for those in need
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wesley Moodly
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Navigating Facebook Marketplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Naptosa and Sadtu on more learners returning to class today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Miller - Principal / Heads The Educatio at Norman Henshaw Wood / Nationa
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 07:20
Questions over multi-million Covid projects in North West and Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19: Medical school didn't prepare me for this
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kagiso Motse - Specialist physician and nephrologist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 12:52
Sansa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Latest Local
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says Bulelani Qholani could take the City of Cape Town to the Equality Court over his viole... 4 July 2020 9:21 AM
It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked has denied allegations that he deliberately undressed himself to block... 3 July 2020 6:59 PM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Smacked and Hooked

Smacked and Hooked

5 July 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

5 July 2020 9:54 AM

Name of the movie: Escape from Pretoria 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

5 July 2020 9:49 AM

But it’s not the whole of the UK. A publican who has the England-Wales border running "through the car park" says he’ll be able to open the car park but not the pub as the Welsh government isn’t easing the lockdown tomorrow. He’s criticised the unfair plan.
People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July. A full list of exempt countries posing "a reduced risk" from coronavirus will be published before Sunday.
France's armed forces ministry has provided local authorities with a guide to 100 Africans who fought for France in World War Two, so that streets and squares may be named after them. France's reappraisal of its colonial past is fuelled by the global anti-racism protests and Black Lives Matter, 
More and more...

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube pays tribute to Mary Twala

5 July 2020 9:38 AM

Maake Ka-Ncube was on with SJ to share his memories of veteran actress Mary Twala.

Weekend sports: Formula 1 season starts with the Australian

5 July 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Sadtu calls Grade R, 6 and 11s back to school a regrettable move

5 July 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head of Secretariat at Sadtu

#WeAreDyingHere stage production tackles the prevalence of GBV

5 July 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Siphokazi Jonas | A storyteller whose work in poetry and in the theatre is fuelled by ordinary lives

Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work

5 July 2020 7:31 AM

Guest: Sara Black | Education Policy Analyst and Teacher

Lead SA: Donate blood for Mandela Day

5 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Marike Gevers | Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

5 July 2020 6:57 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Simon Leigh, Aquarist from the Two Oceans Aquarium. 

Trending

'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala

Entertainment

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

EWN Highlights

Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

5 July 2020 7:12 PM

14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes western Japan

5 July 2020 6:58 PM

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in gang crossfire

5 July 2020 6:17 PM

