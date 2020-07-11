The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Tahir Osman founder of Take Back Our Mountains about safety and security in parks.
Guest: Singer/songwriter Jarrad RickettsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Thulani Ngwenya | Compliance Officer at SafaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zoey Black is a Trans Rights Activist and digital content creatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Geoff Jacobs | President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and IndustryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Johan de Villiers | Conductor at Stellenbosch Libertas Choir
Jeanneret Momberg | Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Guest: Tertius Simmers | Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human SettlementsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Louise Chiat | case study
Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Name of the movie: Escape from PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST