Stellenbosch on Stage

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive' The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says. 10 July 2020 11:48 AM
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem. 10 July 2020 8:40 AM
City of Cape Town: We can only avoid Stage 1 loadshedding Mayco member says gas turbines will be used during peak hours and Steenbras Dam capacity used outside of peak hours. 10 July 2020 6:54 AM
Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed The Presidency has now deleted an infographic on social media suggesting that leisure travel is allowed under level 3 regulations. 11 July 2020 1:10 PM
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid. 11 July 2020 12:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for femal... 10 July 2020 11:14 AM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm's way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It's fantastic that they do it, but there's a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Stellenbosch on Stage

Stellenbosch on Stage

11 July 2020 8:17 AM

Guests
Johan  de Villiers  | Conductor  at Stellenbosch Libertas Choir
Jeanneret Momberg | Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite


Music: In conversation with Jarrad Rickets

11 July 2020 10:11 AM

Guest: Singer/songwriter Jarrad Ricketts

Weekend sports: SAFA on PSL return-to-play

11 July 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Dr. Thulani  Ngwenya  | Compliance Officer  at Safa

Profile: Zoey Black

11 July 2020 9:57 AM

Zoey Black is a Trans Rights Activist and  digital content creator

Load shedding could cripple businesses already facing Covid-19 losses

11 July 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Geoff Jacobs | President  at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

What's happening with empty housing developments?

11 July 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Tertius Simmers | Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements

Health Feature: COVID-19 long haulers have symptoms for weeks or months

11 July 2020 7:17 AM

Guests
Louise  Chiat | case study
Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

11 July 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Tahir Osman founder of Take Back Our Mountains about safety and security in parks. 

Smacked and Hooked

5 July 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

5 July 2020 9:54 AM

Name of the movie: Escape from Pretoria 

Trending

Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

Business Politics

CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months

Lifestyle World

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

R500 bail for Maties student accused of sexual assault

11 July 2020 1:45 PM

11 July 2020 1:45 PM

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them

11 July 2020 12:49 PM

11 July 2020 12:49 PM

Two dead, eight rescued in Lagos building collapse

11 July 2020 12:40 PM

11 July 2020 12:40 PM

