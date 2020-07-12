Streaming issues? Report here
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
[JUST IN] Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in conne... 12 July 2020 11:07 AM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Should the alcohol ban be reinstated?

Should the alcohol ban be reinstated?

12 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance


Book Feature: The Lockdown Collection

12 July 2020 10:36 AM

Guests:
Tracy Going | Former Presenter at Morning Live
Lindiwe Hani

The first international online opera competition

12 July 2020 10:29 AM

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | Founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust

The Movies: 5 funny films worth watching again

12 July 2020 10:23 AM

Name of the movie: Death at a funeral;   Director: Frank Oz 
Name of the movie: Housesitter; Director: Frank Oz  
Name of the movie: Bridget Jones's Diary; Director: Sharon Maguire  
Name of the movie: The Princess Bride; Director: Rob Reiner  
Name of the movie: Coming to America; Director: John Landis 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 July 2020 9:39 AM

Relaxed quarantine rules for those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Higher taxes inevitable in the UK in order to pay back the billions in government support
Why are UK water companies being asked for permission to pour beer down the drain...? 
Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers converted into cells and torture chambers
The renaming of certain German train stations

Impact of absent fathers on SA children

12 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Latasha Treger  Slavin | Research Manager  at Heartlines

Weekend sports: Boxing SA

12 July 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Tsholefelo  Lejaka | CEO at Boxing SA

Doctors' groups defend plea for financial help

12 July 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam  Dasoo  | Convener  at Progressive Health Forum

Lead SA: The Big Issue presents the Little Issue

12 July 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Derek Carelse | Managing Director at The Big Issue

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 July 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Lesley Rochat, marine conservationist and underwater photographer about all the outdoor activities you can get up to in the southern peninsula

Trending

[JUST IN] Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday

Politics Local

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

12 July 2020 8:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

