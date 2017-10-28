Health Feature: Cape's heart valve heroes

Africa Melane talks to Prof Peter Zilla head of Christiaan Barnard's dept for cardiothoracic surgery



A team of pioneering heart surgeons and medical specialists have found a way

to save thousands if not millions of lives across the world.

It involves the creation of a unique heart valve that can combat the disturbing

number of people, especially young folk in underdeveloped nations, who suffer

from rheumatic heart disease. It is the answer to the condition that affects up to

33 million people worldwide.