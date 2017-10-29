Meet the glass walker

Africa Melane talks to Russel Fox



Have you ever had a tiny glass splinter in your finger or foot?

It can be really painful and irritating. Now can you imagine walking across broken, jagged shards of glass on your barefeet for 32 km?



Well, our next guest plans on doing this for 29 excruciating hours in an attempt

to set a new Guiness World Record. And it is all in aid of raising funds for NPO Nosh for Josh Foundation for those affected with Autism, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Muscular Dystrophy. The ultimate goal is to send kids living with Autism and other disorders for a Stem Cell Therapy Operation in India at the NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute. The cost of each operation without flights, etc is R150 000-00 per operation.