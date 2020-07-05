Smacked and Hooked

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
125
Today at 10:45
Pay-as-you-gas stations in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Allistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Virtual Volunteering
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:15
DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Guests
Dr Sara Black
125
Today at 12:23
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Theto Mahlakoana
Theto Mahlakoana - at EWN
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Theto Mahlakoana
Theto Mahlakoana - at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
125
Today at 12:40
Record year for creation of BPO jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:45
Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
125
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Guests
Jaco Booyens
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up