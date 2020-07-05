Smacked and Hooked

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Pay-as-you-gas stations in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Allistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Virtual Volunteering
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
DA calls for final year teaching students to assist at under-capacitated schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 12:23
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over tobacco ban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Theto Mahlakoana
Theto Mahlakoana - at EWN
Today at 12:37
SAA business rescue plan approved, DPE to work on launching new airline
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 12:40
Record year for creation of BPO jobs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Erdogan Turns Hagia Sophia Into a Mosque: Islamists Rejoice, Trump Is Silent and Turkey’s Opposition Won’t Be Distracte
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: POPI & easy software compliance for companies of all sizes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 13:20
SA architect leads the pack at international awards ceremony
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaco Booyens
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 July 2020 7:43 PM
SANParks: Lion's Head and Boulders Beach only areas along TMNP that remain shut Lion's Head and Boulders Beach are the only areas along Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) where visitors are still not permitted... 14 July 2020 6:46 PM
View all Local
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises. 15 July 2020 10:20 AM
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous. 14 July 2020 1:59 PM
Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records Cogta Minister could easily have made these administrative fines not criminal to avoid this entire problem, says Howard Dembovsky. 14 July 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Business
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during... 14 July 2020 3:36 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Tourism sector explores legal options after govt gazettes redrafted travel rules Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted updated regulations on Sunday removing any ambiguity around overnight leisure trave... 13 July 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Smacked and Hooked

Smacked and Hooked

5 July 2020 10:09 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson |Author


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Book Feature: The Lockdown Collection

12 July 2020 10:36 AM

Guests:
Tracy Going | Former Presenter at Morning Live
Lindiwe Hani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first international online opera competition

12 July 2020 10:29 AM

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | Founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: 5 funny films worth watching again

12 July 2020 10:23 AM

Name of the movie: Death at a funeral;   Director: Frank Oz 
Name of the movie: Housesitter; Director: Frank Oz  
Name of the movie: Bridget Jones's Diary; Director: Sharon Maguire  
Name of the movie: The Princess Bride; Director: Rob Reiner  
Name of the movie: Coming to America; Director: John Landis 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 July 2020 9:39 AM

Relaxed quarantine rules for those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Higher taxes inevitable in the UK in order to pay back the billions in government support
Why are UK water companies being asked for permission to pour beer down the drain...? 
Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers converted into cells and torture chambers
The renaming of certain German train stations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of absent fathers on SA children

12 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Latasha Treger  Slavin | Research Manager  at Heartlines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Boxing SA

12 July 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Tsholefelo  Lejaka | CEO at Boxing SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the alcohol ban be reinstated?

12 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors' groups defend plea for financial help

12 July 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam  Dasoo  | Convener  at Progressive Health Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: The Big Issue presents the Little Issue

12 July 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Derek Carelse | Managing Director at The Big Issue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 July 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Lesley Rochat, marine conservationist and underwater photographer about all the outdoor activities you can get up to in the southern peninsula

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Business Opinion

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police probing vandalism of Cecil John Rhodes statue at memorial site

15 July 2020 10:22 AM

Unions still concerned despite new lease of life for SAA

15 July 2020 9:50 AM

Agri WC laments re-banning of alcohol, says nearly 18k workers to be affected

15 July 2020 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA