Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Edge Computing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ponani Shikweni - Director at Hluvuko Designs
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
My Transgender Life: Zoey Black

My Transgender Life: Zoey Black

11 July 2020 9:57 AM

Zoey Black is a Trans Rights Activist and digital content creator


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Book Feature: The Lockdown Collection

12 July 2020 10:36 AM

Guests:
Tracy Going | Former Presenter at Morning Live
Lindiwe Hani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first international online opera competition

12 July 2020 10:29 AM

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | Founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: 5 funny films worth watching again

12 July 2020 10:23 AM

Name of the movie: Death at a funeral;   Director: Frank Oz 
Name of the movie: Housesitter; Director: Frank Oz  
Name of the movie: Bridget Jones's Diary; Director: Sharon Maguire  
Name of the movie: The Princess Bride; Director: Rob Reiner  
Name of the movie: Coming to America; Director: John Landis 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 July 2020 9:39 AM

Relaxed quarantine rules for those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Higher taxes inevitable in the UK in order to pay back the billions in government support
Why are UK water companies being asked for permission to pour beer down the drain...? 
Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers converted into cells and torture chambers
The renaming of certain German train stations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of absent fathers on SA children

12 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Latasha Treger  Slavin | Research Manager  at Heartlines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Boxing SA

12 July 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Tsholefelo  Lejaka | CEO at Boxing SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the alcohol ban be reinstated?

12 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors' groups defend plea for financial help

12 July 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam  Dasoo  | Convener  at Progressive Health Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: The Big Issue presents the Little Issue

12 July 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Derek Carelse | Managing Director at The Big Issue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 July 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Lesley Rochat, marine conservationist and underwater photographer about all the outdoor activities you can get up to in the southern peninsula

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

