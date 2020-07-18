The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:10
Western Cape MEC appoints advocate to monitor GBV court cases
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - director (new) at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Cayla Murray - Spokesperson for Minister Albert Fritz at ...
Today at 08:40
Weekend sports interview: 3TC Solidarity Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
SA Chinese Draw Strength and Inspiration from Madiba to fight racism
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Erwin Pon - Chair at The Chinese Association
Today at 09:05
Profile: Raphael Rowe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Raphael Rowe
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown. 17 July 2020 5:08 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday... 16 July 2020 4:34 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 July 2020 6:54 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jean Jacques Wallis, local wingsuit base jumper and speedwing pilot. 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Health Feature: Ask me anything - Covid -19 Q and A

18 July 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Feature: The Lockdown Collection

12 July 2020 10:36 AM

Guests:
Tracy Going | Former Presenter at Morning Live
Lindiwe Hani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first international online opera competition

12 July 2020 10:29 AM

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | Founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: 5 funny films worth watching again

12 July 2020 10:23 AM

Name of the movie: Death at a funeral;   Director: Frank Oz 
Name of the movie: Housesitter; Director: Frank Oz  
Name of the movie: Bridget Jones's Diary; Director: Sharon Maguire  
Name of the movie: The Princess Bride; Director: Rob Reiner  
Name of the movie: Coming to America; Director: John Landis 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 July 2020 9:39 AM

Relaxed quarantine rules for those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Higher taxes inevitable in the UK in order to pay back the billions in government support
Why are UK water companies being asked for permission to pour beer down the drain...? 
Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers converted into cells and torture chambers
The renaming of certain German train stations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of absent fathers on SA children

12 July 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: Latasha Treger  Slavin | Research Manager  at Heartlines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Boxing SA

12 July 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Tsholefelo  Lejaka | CEO at Boxing SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the alcohol ban be reinstated?

12 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors' groups defend plea for financial help

12 July 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam  Dasoo  | Convener  at Progressive Health Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

US congresssman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

18 July 2020 7:55 AM

Poll: Reserve Bank to cut rates again, by modest 25 bps

17 July 2020 9:08 PM

Mkhize: Recommended isolation time for COVID-19 patients revised to 10 days

17 July 2020 7:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA