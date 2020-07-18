Laugh for 67 minutes comedy show for Mandela Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the provi... 18 July 2020 11:24 AM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Laugh for 67 minutes comedy show for Mandela Day

Laugh for 67 minutes comedy show for Mandela Day

18 July 2020 8:16 AM

Guest: Comedian Annie  Hirsch


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music: In conversation with Jonathan Butler

18 July 2020 10:06 AM

Guest: Music legend Jonathan Butler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Raphael Rowe

18 July 2020 9:46 AM

Guest: Investigative journalist Raphael Rowe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Chinese Draw Strength and Inspiration from Madiba to fight racism

18 July 2020 9:17 AM

Guest: Erwin Pon | Chair at The Chinese Association in Gauteng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports interview: 3TC Solidarity Cup

18 July 2020 9:07 AM

Guest: Fatima Ahmed | Founder  at The Popping Crease

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stop Farm Attacks March to Parliament

18 July 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: March organiser Debbie  Els 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape MEC appoints advocate to monitor GBV court cases

18 July 2020 8:41 AM

Guests
Cayla Murray | Spokesperson for Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Ask me anything - Covid -19 Q and A

18 July 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 July 2020 6:54 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jean Jacques Wallis, local wingsuit base jumper and speedwing pilot. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Feature: The Lockdown Collection

12 July 2020 10:36 AM

Guests:
Tracy Going | Former Presenter at Morning Live
Lindiwe Hani

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘My father taught me that hope, on its own, is not enough’: Zenani Mandela

18 July 2020 11:42 AM

Khayelitsha residents don’t want Gabada’s alleged killer back in their community

18 July 2020 10:58 AM

'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme

18 July 2020 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA