Lead SA: Pack a Wagging Winter Shoebox to keep a township pet warm

Latest Local
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this wi... 19 July 2020 9:32 AM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It's outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We've stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the... 19 July 2020 12:45 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith's lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Lead SA: Pack a Wagging Winter Shoebox to keep a township pet warm

Lead SA: Pack a Wagging Winter Shoebox to keep a township pet warm

19 July 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager  at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha


Sara-Jayne King's Book Club

19 July 2020 10:10 AM

SJ King was joined on the line by Sifiso Mzobe to chat about his latest book, Searching for Simphiwe.

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

19 July 2020 9:46 AM

Name of the movie: The Old Guard   

UK Report with Gavin Grey

19 July 2020 9:37 AM

EU leaders have met for the first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus crisis......
The death of a delivery driver in Paris has been likened to the police killing of Geroge Floyd in the US...
British government accuses Russians of attempted foul play in last year's general election in the UK.......

Mother Tongue Teaching For Transformation

19 July 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Prof Vuyokazi  Nomlomo | Dean of Education  at University Of Western Cape

Weekend sports: FA CUP semi-final preview

19 July 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Carl Lewis | Former EWN Sports Reporter and Current Head of Content for Sports Website

SA farmers rap repeal of state of disaster for drought

19 July 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Christo Van Der Rheede | Deputy Executive Director  at Agri SA

Understanding Covid-Connect

19 July 2020 8:27 AM

Guest: Gaurang  Tanna  | Head of Policy co-ordination and Integrated Planning at National Department Of Health

How are families of alcoholics coping during lockdown?

19 July 2020 8:17 AM

Guest: Janice  Christians  | Public Outreach  at Al-Anon

Legal recourse for evictions

19 July 2020 7:41 AM

Guest: Lucky  Makhubela  | Legal Expert and MD at Makhubela Attorneys Inc.

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

Lifestyle Local

Lifestyle Local

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

Entertainment Local

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Local

Cubans celebrate no local transmission of COVID-19 for first time in 4 months

19 July 2020 5:32 PM

19 July 2020 5:32 PM

'He's shot, he's mentally shot': Trump calls Biden 'not competent'

19 July 2020 5:29 PM

19 July 2020 5:29 PM

R10 million redistributed for ECDs in Western Cape amid COVID-19

19 July 2020 4:59 PM

19 July 2020 4:59 PM

