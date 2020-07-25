RIAD MOOSA: Not a Nice Guy the Covid Edition

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Trusted Interns
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jaryd Raizon - Founder at Trusted Interns
Today at 07:10
Smoking Easyway
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charles Nel - CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
Today at 07:45
The psychology of human behavior when things feel uncertain
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mickey Roothman - Transformational breakthrough coach at ...
Today at 08:10
Update on the prison break in Malmesbury
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 08:21
Protest
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:40
Weekend sports interview: Premier League
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 08:50
From Broadway to Bird Street
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lynelle Kenned
Today at 09:05
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:45
Book feature: The history you didn't learn in school
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Terence Ball - Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers
Today at 09:50
Johnny Clegg Tribute concert
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zolani Mahola - at Musician
Latest Local
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town "We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justi... 24 July 2020 5:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 24 July 2020 5:34 PM
SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats A South African teenager is on a legal quest to have Facebook disclose the identity of an anonymous Instagram account that sent he... 24 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt. 24 July 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
RIAD MOOSA: Not a Nice Guy the Covid Edition

RIAD MOOSA: Not a Nice Guy the Covid Edition

25 July 2020 9:48 AM

Riaad Moosa


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Naptosa's Basil Manuel discusses four-week school break

25 July 2020 11:11 AM

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MUSIC: Craig Lucas

25 July 2020 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Spaces - A Waiting in the Wings Production

25 July 2020 9:31 AM

Vicky Sampson | Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports interview: Long-term injuries likely when PSL season resumes

25 July 2020 9:16 AM

Joshua  Smith  | High performance manager  at Amazulu Football

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade 9s: let the three Ps guide you when choosing your subjects

25 July 2020 8:07 AM

Dr Gillian  Mooney  | Dean: Academic Development and Support  at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is government failing its people on mental health?

25 July 2020 7:41 AM

Dr Jaclyn Lotter | Academic Head and Deputy Dean of SACAP at SACAP

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: World Hepatitis Day

25 July 2020 7:22 AM

Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report

25 July 2020 7:18 AM

Jeff Ayliffe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne King's Book Club

19 July 2020 10:10 AM

SJ King was joined on the line by Sifiso Mzobe to chat about his latest book, Searching for Simphiwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break

Local

CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest

Politics Local

WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

'I am going to hit the form of my life': Dlamini returns to cycling

25 July 2020 8:11 PM

Somalia's parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

25 July 2020 7:34 PM

Zimbabwe says jailed journalist, politician plotted to topple government

25 July 2020 7:30 PM

