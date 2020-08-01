My Miriam Makeba Story

Guest: Sima Mashazi | Singer-songwriter
Claire Phillips is an abuse survivor, recovering addict, and a mental health advocate. She channels her extraordinary life experiences into her music, and the result is raw, heartfelt, and relatable lyrics set against the backdrop of beautiful and catchy melodies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Qiniso shot to fame when she appeared as one of the contestants on Season 2 of The Bachelor SA earlier this year vying for the romantic attentions of Mark Buckner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, columnist, and bloggerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaymarlin Govender | Research Director at The Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD) at University Of Kwazulu-NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lyndwill Clarke | Head of Consumer Education at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Afika Jadezweni | Fashion & Beauty editor at W24LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jacques Marais, photojournalist and Beyond Expedition member about kick-starting local tourism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. David Thomson | Local principal investigator and part of the GSH and UCT Critical Care team.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SJ looks at international news with our Sydney Correspondent, Katie McDonald.LISTEN TO PODCAST