Weekend sports: ESPN and ESPN 2 on SuperSport

Guest: Cyrus Rogers | Basketball Analyst at postupzone.com
Guest: Radio personality and author Sam Cowen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UK reintroduces lockdown measures in the north of England following a spike in cases.
UK government criticised for "appalling error" in deciding to allow hospital patients in England to be discharged to care homes without Covid-19 tests at the start of the pandemic. A cross-party group of MPs said it was "reckless".
Passengers arriving in the UK from Luxembourg from Friday will have to isolate for 14 days after the country was taken off the quarantine-free list. The government said there had been a "consistent increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country since the end of June.
The German economy shrank at its fastest rate on record amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new official figures. The total production of goods and services declined by 10.1% during the April-to-June period. It was the sharpest decline since Germany began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970.
Staycation. One of the biggest websites for the rental and hotel market, Booking.com, has more than doubled business for many regions of the UK with a sudden spike in business following the warnings of a second spike in Europe.
Practical Magic [Director: Griffin Dunne]
9 to 5 [Director: Collin Higgins]
Alien [Director: Ridley Scott ]
Bad Moms [Director: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore]
Frozen [ Directors: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee]
Guest: Michael Evans | Public Law partner at Webber Wentzel and the attorney for the ten applicants in the tobacco case.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Misha Naik | Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health at Groote Schuur HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Paul Kariuki | Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Athenkosi Dywili | Founder and Chairman at Enkosi FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to:
1. Luke Lockhart- Ross about the FNB Wine2Whales Challenge
2. Kelvin from Calaroso Cafe in George about decaf coffee
Claire Phillips is an abuse survivor, recovering addict, and a mental health advocate. She channels her extraordinary life experiences into her music, and the result is raw, heartfelt, and relatable lyrics set against the backdrop of beautiful and catchy melodies.LISTEN TO PODCAST