Books: Sam Cowen on her latest book, Brutal School Ties: The Parktown Boys Tragedy

Latest Local
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist. 1 August 2020 2:27 PM
Researchers identify 10 ways that SA govt can show up for its healthcare workers A group of medical researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has urged the government to step-up care for its healthca... 1 August 2020 12:56 PM
David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress The ANC has remained mum on whether it plans to axe Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. 2 August 2020 1:23 PM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Books: Sam Cowen on her latest book, Brutal School Ties: The Parktown Boys Tragedy

Books: Sam Cowen on her latest book, Brutal School Ties: The Parktown Boys Tragedy

2 August 2020 10:45 AM

Guest: Radio personality and author Sam Cowen.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

2 August 2020 10:38 AM

UK reintroduces lockdown measures in the north of England following a spike in cases. 


UK government criticised for "appalling error" in deciding to allow hospital patients in England to be discharged to care homes without Covid-19 tests at the start of the pandemic. A cross-party group of MPs said it was "reckless". 


Passengers arriving in the UK from Luxembourg from Friday will have to isolate for 14 days after the country was taken off the quarantine-free list. The government said there had been a "consistent increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country since the end of June.


The German economy shrank at its fastest rate on record amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new official figures. The total production of goods and services declined by 10.1% during the April-to-June period. It was the sharpest decline since Germany began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970.


Staycation. One of the biggest websites for the rental and hotel market, Booking.com, has more than doubled business for many regions of the UK with a sudden spike in business following the warnings of a second spike in Europe.

The Movies: Movies for Women's Month

2 August 2020 10:00 AM

Practical Magic [Director: Griffin Dunne]
9 to 5 [Director: Collin Higgins]
Alien [Director: Ridley Scott ]
Bad Moms [Director: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore]
Frozen [ Directors: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee]

Weekend sports: ESPN and ESPN 2 on SuperSport

2 August 2020 9:15 AM

Guest: Cyrus  Rogers  | Basketball Analyst at postupzone.com

NDZ vs BATSA: The arguments that could overturn the cigarette ban

2 August 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Michael  Evans  | Public Law partner at Webber Wentzel and the attorney for the ten applicants in the tobacco case.

#Covid-19: Mental Health a huge toll on health workers

2 August 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Misha  Naik  | Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health  at Groote Schuur Hospital

Partnering with local government will better manage the pandemic

2 August 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Dr. Paul Kariuki | Executive Director  at Democracy Development Program (DDP)

Lead SA: Enkosi Foundation

2 August 2020 7:21 AM

Guest: Athenkosi  Dywili  | Founder and Chairman  at Enkosi Foundation

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

2 August 2020 7:14 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to: 
1. Luke Lockhart- Ross about the FNB Wine2Whales Challenge  
2. Kelvin from Calaroso Cafe in George about decaf coffee 

Music Feature: in conversation with Claire Phillips

1 August 2020 10:13 AM

Claire Phillips is an abuse survivor, recovering addict, and a mental health advocate. She channels her extraordinary life experiences into her music, and the result is raw, heartfelt, and relatable lyrics set against the backdrop of beautiful and catchy melodies. 

An 'unconscionable' act: Ramaphosa condemns looting of COVID-19 funds

2 August 2020 4:05 PM

'Stock theft crimes giving SAPS sleepless nights'

2 August 2020 2:41 PM

4 arrested after violent protest in CT

2 August 2020 2:32 PM

