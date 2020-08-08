Cash loan scams

UK reintroduces lockdown measures in the north of England following a spike in cases.





UK government criticised for "appalling error" in deciding to allow hospital patients in England to be discharged to care homes without Covid-19 tests at the start of the pandemic. A cross-party group of MPs said it was "reckless".





Passengers arriving in the UK from Luxembourg from Friday will have to isolate for 14 days after the country was taken off the quarantine-free list. The government said there had been a "consistent increase" in Covid-19 cases in the country since the end of June.





The German economy shrank at its fastest rate on record amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new official figures. The total production of goods and services declined by 10.1% during the April-to-June period. It was the sharpest decline since Germany began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970.





Staycation. One of the biggest websites for the rental and hotel market, Booking.com, has more than doubled business for many regions of the UK with a sudden spike in business following the warnings of a second spike in Europe.

arrow_forward