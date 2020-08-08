Zeitz presents WOZA at home

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Over R65,000 raised for family of slain CT waiter Donors have helped raise more than R65,000 towards supporting the family of Braden Cannoo as they prepare for his funeral. 8 August 2020 10:45 AM
St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze Several colourful bathing boxes were destroyed in a fire at St James beach, along the False Bay coast. 8 August 2020 9:42 AM
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province. 7 August 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has now apologised for his conduct after he threatened a Sunday World journalist during a recorded interview. 8 August 2020 12:54 PM
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
View all Politics
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Zeitz presents WOZA at home

Zeitz presents WOZA at home

8 August 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Belinda Tamukkede | Events coordinator at Zeitz Mocaa


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music Feature: Judith Sephuma

8 August 2020 10:10 AM

SJ speaks to multi-award-winning, globally-celebrated Queen of Afro-Jazz, Judith Sephuma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys

8 August 2020 9:53 AM

SJ speaks to entertainers Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meerendal Wine Estate drive-in cinema

8 August 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Huenu Solsona | Co-Founder at Galileo Open Air Cinema

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup semi-final

8 August 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, blogger and columnist at the Daily Voice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New iPhone launch may be delayed + Whatsapp launches fact-check feature

8 August 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cash loan scams

8 August 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Neil Roets | CEO at Debt Rescue

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown lessons from Myrtle the pit bull

8 August 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Carlo Bernado | Owner of Myrtle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: A London study finds there could be six distinct types of COVID-19

8 August 2020 7:11 AM

Guest: Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 August 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Tony Laurens of Blue Mountain Adventures about climbing and hiking experiences in Montagu. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist

Politics

St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze

Local

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Blast rocks military base in Somali capital, at least eight dead

8 August 2020 12:32 PM

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

13 arrested over counterfeit goods, expired food in Springs

8 August 2020 11:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA