Book feature : In conversation with author Bronwyn Davids

Latest Local
City of Cape Town demand SAPS speed up probe into killing of traffic officer 46-year-old Deon Sampson died, after being run over and dragged along by a taxi during a roadblock in Khayelitsha. 9 August 2020 12:07 PM
Zari 'the boss lady' Hassan opens up about her life, inspirations and success Businesswoman and social media influencer Zari Hassan scooped the One Africa award for Social Media and Business Innovation. 9 August 2020 11:22 AM
Young Cape Town women from challenging backgrounds learn to become plumbers Local sanitaryware brand, Cobra, is equipping young women with useful plumbing skills that will make them more employable. 9 August 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] President delivers keynote address #WomansDay2020 National #WomensDay2020 keynote address under the global #GenerationEquality campaign is addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa. 9 August 2020 1:13 PM
[WATCH] ANC vet Carolus outraged at Magashule's son profiteering from PPE 'It is just shocking. I think there is no excuse for it, It is immoral, it is unethical,' says former ANC sec-gen Cheryl Carolus. 9 August 2020 12:12 PM
SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer outlines the results of their survey over the past 18 weeks of lockdown. 9 August 2020 11:57 AM
New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platf... 8 August 2020 1:57 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear The Mother City's unique sightseeing experience has officially resumed. 8 August 2020 3:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Book feature : In conversation with author Bronwyn Davids

Book feature : In conversation with author Bronwyn Davids

9 August 2020 10:06 AM

SJ speaks to Bronwyn Davids about her book, Lansdowne dearest: My family’s story of forced removals.


Women's Day movies with Gayle Edmunds

9 August 2020 9:47 AM

'Lost Girls' with Amy Ryan
'Harriet' with Cynthia Erivo
'On the Basis of Sex' with Felicity Jones
'Woman in Gold' with Helen Mirren
'Hidden Figures' with Taraji P Henson

UK Report with Gavin Grey

9 August 2020 9:36 AM

People arriving in the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas, and Andorra will have to quarantine for 14 days.
A group of British MPs says the spread of coronavirus in the UK could have been slowed with earlier quarantine restrictions on arrivals. It is the second Parliamentary report in a week that's accused the government of serious errors.
Europe's second spike. France has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections in more than two months. Spain reported its highest number of new cases since it began easing lockdown restrictions in June.  
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond in Scotland has been found 12 years later. 
 

Women's Day: Zarinah 'The Boss Lady' Hassan

9 August 2020 9:16 AM

Zarinah Hassan, commonly known as Zari Hassan, is a Ugandan socialite, musician and businesswoman, who resides in South Africa, where she runs businesses.

Weekend Sport: England vs Pakistan cricket match

9 August 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Cricket commentator Neil Manthorp

S A citizens have lost trust in Ramaphosa and the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

9 August 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer | CEO of Ask Africa

CareChamp: Seniors in isolation

9 August 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Co-founder  of CareChamp, Sylvia Klopper 

In conversation with award-winning winemaker Carmen Stevens

9 August 2020 7:42 AM

Carmen Stevens is an award-winning winemaker selling her own wines internationally and the owner of the first 100% Black-owned winery in South Africa. 

Lead SA: Cobra Teen Challenge empowers women

9 August 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Igshaan Hugo from LIXIL Africa

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

9 August 2020 7:05 AM

Jeff speaks to professional mountain biker, Mariske Strauss, about where leisure riders can go to enjoy the great variety of mountain biking trails on offer around Cape Town in winter.

SA citizens trust in Ramaphosa dropped from 85% to 67% over lockdown - survey

Politics

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

Local Politics

St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze

Local

Tutu Foundation: Corruption cannot be allowed to destroy SA

9 August 2020 3:16 PM

COVID-19 hospitalisations in W Cape declining, says govt

9 August 2020 1:38 PM

UK armed forces asked to help deal with migrant boats crossing Channel

9 August 2020 12:52 PM

