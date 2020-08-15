Indie Film Festival goes virtual

The Indie Film Festival which is billed as South Africa’s biggest independent film festival, has gone virtual. It got underway yesterday and will run for 16 days with exclusive unreleased movies, short films and documentaries from all over the world. We speak to James Williamson, the managing director of the festival.
We speak to Durban-born actress, Camilla Wolfson, who is one of the stars of the popular Netflix film, The Kissing Booth. The sequel, Kissing Booth 2 was premiered on 24 July and has become one of the most-watched film on Netflix globally.
One of South Africa's top food bloggers and cookbook author, Sam Linsell, talks to us about lockdown food, subbing in ingredients, where to find inspiration when you are bored of cooking and the surge in non-cooks being forced to cook. Sam is also a digital food content producing, creating recipes, styling, and photographing them for clients.
We speak to Reverend June Dolley-Major, a minister with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, who was allegedly raped by another priest in 2002. The Anglican Commission has now said it will come out and support her. This after a Women's Day protest outside the residence of Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishopscourt. The commission said when she first reported her alleged rape to church leaders in 2016, the archbishop urged her to report the matter to the police. The reverend said she did this, but a prosecutor in Grahamstown declined to pursue the matter. The commission said the church supported the re-opening of the case.
The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park where the Spring flowers are best, opens today, a couple of weeks later than usual. We speak to the park manager, Pat Bopape, about what we can expect to see this year and what the Covid-19 rules are.
We speak to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the Spanish Grand Prix which is taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday. With the first qualifying round having taken place on Friday, he speaks about what we can expect. We also speak to him about whether he thinks South Africa's Brad Binder (following his win in the Czech Republic, can make it two out of two in the Austrian MotoGP this Sunday at 14h in the Red Bull Ring.
Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, and for US diplomat, Brooks Spector, talks to us about Kamala Harris, who earlier this week was named by Democrat Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate, making the senator from California the first African-American woman on a major US party's presidential ticket.
An Overberg safe haven for a wide range of animals from apex predators like lions to snakes, primates and deer is suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the reasons is that Cornellskop owner, Luke Cornell, supplies and trains animals for the local and international film, fashion and TV industries which have been all but shut down by the lockdown. He also runs educational encounters and workshops for children. We speak to him about his struggle to keep the animals cared for to the high standards for which he is renowned.
A new study by scientists in Singapore, Germany, and Japan have found that lockdown may have damaged the eyesight of thousands of people. The eye specialists behind the research say spending hours looking at screens can lead to short-sightedness, and they fear the Covid-19 pandemic may cause rates of myopia to spiral. We speak to Dr. Charl von Loggerenberg about the impact of our increased digital time, particularly on children.
We speak to Jeff Ayliffe about what to do out and about in Cape Town today.