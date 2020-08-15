Who is Kamala Harris?

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly... 15 August 2020 12:31 PM
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020. 15 August 2020 11:02 AM
View all Local
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
View all Politics
We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Who is Kamala Harris?

Who is Kamala Harris?

15 August 2020 8:44 AM

Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, and for US diplomat, Brooks Spector, talks to us about Kamala Harris, who earlier this week was named by Democrat Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate, making the senator from California the first African-American woman on a major US party’s presidential ticket.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Profile: Camilla Wolfson

15 August 2020 10:06 AM

We speak to Durban-born actress, Camilla Wolfson, who is one of the stars of the popular Netflix film, The Kissing Booth.  The sequel, Kissing Booth 2 was premiered on 24 July and has become one of the most-watched film on Netflix globally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown food with Sam Linsell

15 August 2020 9:57 AM

One of South Africa's top food bloggers and cookbook author, Sam Linsell, talks to us about lockdown food, subbing in ingredients, where to find inspiration when you are bored of cooking and the surge in non-cooks being forced to cook.  Sam is also a digital food content producing, creating recipes, styling, and photographing them for clients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No progress on case of minister who was allegedly raped

15 August 2020 9:45 AM

We speak to Reverend June Dolley-Major, a minister with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, who was allegedly raped by another priest in 2002.  The Anglican Commission has now said it will come out and support her. This after a Women's Day protest outside the residence of Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishopscourt. The commission said when she first reported her alleged rape to church leaders in 2016, the archbishop urged her to report the matter to the police. The reverend said she did this, but a prosecutor in Grahamstown declined to pursue the matter. The commission said the church supported the re-opening of the case. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Postberg section of West Coast National Park opens today

15 August 2020 9:39 AM

The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park where the Spring flowers are best, opens today, a couple of weeks later than usual.  We speak to the park manager, Pat Bopape, about what we can expect to see this year and what the Covid-19 rules are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Sport: Spanish F1 + Brad Binder takes part in Austrian MotoGP on Sunday

15 August 2020 9:11 AM

We speak to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the Spanish Grand Prix  which is taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.  With the first qualifying round having taken place on Friday, he speaks about what we can expect.  We also speak to him about whether he thinks South Africa's Brad Binder (following his win in the Czech Republic, can make it two out of two in the Austrian MotoGP this Sunday at 14h in the Red Bull Ring.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Indie Film Festival goes virtual

15 August 2020 8:14 AM

The Indie Film Festival which is billed as South Africa’s biggest independent film festival, has gone virtual. It got underway yesterday and will run for 16 days with exclusive unreleased movies, short films and documentaries from all over the world. We speak to James Williamson, the managing director of the festival.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overberg safe haven for animals faces tough times

15 August 2020 7:39 AM

An Overberg safe haven for a wide range of animals from apex predators like lions to snakes, primates and deer is suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the reasons is that Cornellskop owner, Luke Cornell, supplies and trains animals for the local and international film, fashion and TV industries which have been all but shut down by the lockdown. He also runs educational encounters and workshops for children. We speak to him about his struggle to keep the animals cared for to the high standards for which he is renowned.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Experts fear spike in myopia because of lockdown

15 August 2020 7:14 AM

A new study by scientists in Singapore, Germany, and Japan have found that lockdown may have damaged the eyesight of thousands of people. The eye specialists behind the research say spending hours looking at screens can lead to short-sightedness, and they fear the Covid-19 pandemic may cause rates of myopia to spiral.  We speak to Dr. Charl von Loggerenberg about the impact of our increased digital time, particularly on children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Saturday Outdoor Report

15 August 2020 7:01 AM

We speak to Jeff Ayliffe about what to do out and about in Cape Town today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[CONFIRMED] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge

Local Politics

Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 2 suspects charged after women’s bodies found in uMthwalume

15 August 2020 2:48 PM

Mangaung gets acting mayor, but ANC wants Olly Mlamleli reinstated

15 August 2020 2:43 PM

‘There’s so much we’ll miss’: Mabena’s wife, daughter share moving tributes

15 August 2020 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA