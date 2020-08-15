No progress on case of minister who was allegedly raped

We speak to Reverend June Dolley-Major, a minister with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, who was allegedly raped by another priest in 2002. The Anglican Commission has now said it will come out and support her. This after a Women's Day protest outside the residence of Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishopscourt. The commission said when she first reported her alleged rape to church leaders in 2016, the archbishop urged her to report the matter to the police. The reverend said she did this, but a prosecutor in Grahamstown declined to pursue the matter. The commission said the church supported the re-opening of the case.