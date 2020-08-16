Reaction from Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June. 16 August 2020 7:00 AM
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly... 15 August 2020 12:31 PM
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift... 16 August 2020 10:35 AM
South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is ready to move to the next stage of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 15 August 2020 8:34 PM
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announc... 16 August 2020 9:30 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Reaction from Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores

Reaction from Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores

16 August 2020 9:02 AM

Guest: Sean Robinson | Spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores


Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival

16 August 2020 10:07 AM

We speak to Mandisa Zitha, director of the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival.  The 22nd edition gets underway virtually, and for free, on 20 August with over 50 films to view.

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

16 August 2020 10:00 AM

This week Gayle focuses on movies directed by women.

A look at wine sales + a competition

16 August 2020 9:35 AM

We speak to Nitida wine's owner and winemaker, Bernhard Veller, about his reaction to the news that alcohol can now be sold, and the impact the ban had on business.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 August 2020 9:24 AM

We speak to our UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, about the latest EU news.

Weekend sports: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

16 August 2020 9:17 AM

We speak to David Kappel, international editor at Soccer Laduma about the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the last two of which were played last night, and his predictions for the semis which are due to take place next week.

At look at books with Exclusive Books

16 August 2020 8:50 AM

We speak to Exclusive Book's general manager, Batya Bricker, about how things are picking up at stores nationwide, what people are reading, and her favourite lockdown books.

Reaction from FITA to lifting of cigarette ban

16 August 2020 8:30 AM

We get reaction to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ban on the sale of cigarettes will be lifted from Tuesday when we move to level 2. We speak to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, who is chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

Setting up your office in a hotel

16 August 2020 8:17 AM

Several hotel chains, which have been struggling under the lockdown rules, are now offering rooms to hire as an office for people who have to work from home but are concerned about distractions and interruptions. One of them is City Lodge, which says the daily fee includes the possibility of making coffee or tea, secure parking, and WiFi.  We speak to its Chief Operating Officer, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.

Restaurant Association reaction to news that alcohol can now be served in licensed establishments

16 August 2020 8:08 AM

We get reaction from Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption at licensed establishments, including restaurants.

'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa

Business

Business

South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

Politics

Politics

Dlamini-Zuma extends SA's national state of disaster until 15 September

EWN Highlights

EWN Highlights

Gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel after car bombing

16 August 2020 5:49 PM

Public encouraged to continue donating to relief organisations during lockdown

16 August 2020 5:35 PM

16 August 2020 5:35 PM

Survey: Around 3 million jobs affected in SA as a result of lockdown

16 August 2020 4:49 PM

16 August 2020 4:49 PM

