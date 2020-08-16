We speak to Mandisa Zitha, director of the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival. The 22nd edition gets underway virtually, and for free, on 20 August with over 50 films to view.
This week Gayle focuses on movies directed by women.
We speak to Nitida wine's owner and winemaker, Bernhard Veller, about his reaction to the news that alcohol can now be sold, and the impact the ban had on business.
We speak to our UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, about the latest EU news.
We speak to David Kappel, international editor at Soccer Laduma about the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the last two of which were played last night, and his predictions for the semis which are due to take place next week.
Guest: Sean Robinson | Spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores
We speak to Exclusive Book's general manager, Batya Bricker, about how things are picking up at stores nationwide, what people are reading, and her favourite lockdown books.
We get reaction to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ban on the sale of cigarettes will be lifted from Tuesday when we move to level 2. We speak to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, who is chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.
Several hotel chains, which have been struggling under the lockdown rules, are now offering rooms to hire as an office for people who have to work from home but are concerned about distractions and interruptions. One of them is City Lodge, which says the daily fee includes the possibility of making coffee or tea, secure parking, and WiFi. We speak to its Chief Operating Officer, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.
We get reaction from Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption at licensed establishments, including restaurants.