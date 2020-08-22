A look at international news with Katie McDonald

Australian PM says it’s been a week of hope but border restrictions continue to cause issues
Bizarre attempts to control escalating virus numbers in Indonesia
It’s Magpie swooping season in Australia and masks may be causing a bit of avian confusion!
What do Jacinda Ardern, a renowned microbiologist, a couple of radio hosts and Mittens the cat have in common?
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Erik Bjerring of Cape Town Yacht Services about racing being opened up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Mandisa Zitha, director of the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival. The 22nd edition gets underway virtually, and for free, on 20 August with over 50 films to view.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week Gayle focuses on movies directed by women.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Nitida wine's owner and winemaker, Bernhard Veller, about his reaction to the news that alcohol can now be sold, and the impact the ban had on business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to our UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, about the latest EU news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to David Kappel, international editor at Soccer Laduma about the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the last two of which were played last night, and his predictions for the semis which are due to take place next week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sean Robinson | Spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor storesLISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Exclusive Book's general manager, Batya Bricker, about how things are picking up at stores nationwide, what people are reading, and her favourite lockdown books.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We get reaction to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ban on the sale of cigarettes will be lifted from Tuesday when we move to level 2. We speak to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, who is chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST