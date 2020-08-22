The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Dr Charl
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg
Today at 07:10
Last Meal Photo Project (pre-record)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jackie Black
Today at 07:45
Retirement savings and COVID-19
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lyndwill Clarke - Head of Consumer Education at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 08:10
World Plant Milk Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Donovan Will
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Ryan Gibbons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ryan Gibbons
Today at 08:50
Family motorhome trip in the time of Covid-19
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre, EWN correspondent
Today at 09:05
How lockdown hit hard for the world's number one Michael Jackson tribute act
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dantanio Goodman
Today at 09:21
Gang 888 film by Banzii Mavuso
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Banzii Mavuso
Today at 09:50
Wine Pairing
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jean-Vincent Ridon
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managin... 21 August 2020 4:48 PM
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them. 21 August 2020 3:02 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 21 August 2020 5:13 PM
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 August 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Erik Bjerring of Cape Town Yacht Services about racing being opened up. 


A look at international news with Katie McDonald

22 August 2020 6:46 AM

Australian PM says it’s been a week of hope but border restrictions continue to cause issues
Bizarre attempts to control escalating virus numbers in Indonesia 
It’s Magpie swooping season in Australia and masks may be causing a bit of avian confusion! 
What do Jacinda Ardern, a renowned microbiologist, a couple of radio hosts and Mittens the cat have in common? 

Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival

16 August 2020 10:07 AM

We speak to Mandisa Zitha, director of the Encounters South African International Documentary Film Festival.  The 22nd edition gets underway virtually, and for free, on 20 August with over 50 films to view.

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

16 August 2020 10:00 AM

This week Gayle focuses on movies directed by women.

A look at wine sales + a competition

16 August 2020 9:35 AM

We speak to Nitida wine's owner and winemaker, Bernhard Veller, about his reaction to the news that alcohol can now be sold, and the impact the ban had on business.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 August 2020 9:24 AM

We speak to our UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, about the latest EU news.

Weekend sports: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

16 August 2020 9:17 AM

We speak to David Kappel, international editor at Soccer Laduma about the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the last two of which were played last night, and his predictions for the semis which are due to take place next week.

Reaction from Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores

16 August 2020 9:02 AM

Guest: Sean Robinson | Spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores

At look at books with Exclusive Books

16 August 2020 8:50 AM

We speak to Exclusive Book's general manager, Batya Bricker, about how things are picking up at stores nationwide, what people are reading, and her favourite lockdown books.

Reaction from FITA to lifting of cigarette ban

16 August 2020 8:30 AM

We get reaction to the announcement last night by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ban on the sale of cigarettes will be lifted from Tuesday when we move to level 2. We speak to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, who is chairman of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever

Business Sport

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Thousands join Mali rally to celebrate Keita's ouster

21 August 2020 8:43 PM

Republicans to make case for Trump after Democrats endorse Biden

21 August 2020 8:29 PM

WHO hopes end to pandemic in 'less than two years'

21 August 2020 8:20 PM

