World Plant Milk Day

Latest Local
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managin... 21 August 2020 4:48 PM
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them. 21 August 2020 3:02 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 21 August 2020 5:13 PM
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
World Plant Milk Day

World Plant Milk Day

22 August 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Donovan Will | Director of food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa


How to pair your favourite food with wine

22 August 2020 10:15 AM

Guest: Jean-Vincent Ridon | Sommelier, winemaker and founder of the South African Wine Tasting  Championship 

Gang 888 film by Banzii Mavuso

22 August 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Filmmaker Banzii Mavuso 

How lockdown hit hard for the world's number one Michael Jackson tribute act

22 August 2020 9:34 AM

Sarah-Jane in conversation with the entertainer, singer/songwriter Dantanio Goodman.

Weekend Sport: Ryan Gibbons to make his Tour De France debut

22 August 2020 9:18 AM

Guest: SA road race champion Ryan Gibbons

Family motorhome trip in the time of Covid-19

22 August 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre | EWN Correspondent

Retirement savings and COVID-19

22 August 2020 8:22 AM

Guest:  Lyndwill Clarke | Head of Consumer Education at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Last Meal Photo Project

22 August 2020 7:43 AM

Guest: Jackie Black | US Photographer

Health Feature: Common winter ailments and health issues

22 August 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl Van Loggerenberg | Emergency medicine specialist 

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 August 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Erik Bjerring of Cape Town Yacht Services about racing being opened up. 

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever

Business Sport

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

IPO rejects CWU’s call for dissolution of SABC board

22 August 2020 10:51 AM

Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award

22 August 2020 10:42 AM

Zikalala: ANC's stance on Zandile Gumede appointment will be discussed by NEC

22 August 2020 10:29 AM

