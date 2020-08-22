Weekend Sport: Ryan Gibbons to make his Tour De France debut

Guest: SA road race champion Ryan Gibbons
Guest: Jean-Vincent Ridon | Sommelier, winemaker and founder of the South African Wine Tasting ChampionshipLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Filmmaker Banzii MavusoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah-Jane in conversation with the entertainer, singer/songwriter Dantanio Goodman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre | EWN CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Donovan Will | Director of food awareness NGO ProVeg South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lyndwill Clarke | Head of Consumer Education at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jackie Black | US PhotographerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Charl Van Loggerenberg | Emergency medicine specialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Erik Bjerring of Cape Town Yacht Services about racing being opened up.LISTEN TO PODCAST