The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Today at 07:45
Understanding grief and bereavement
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Megan Hosking
Today at 08:10
Study finds honey is a more effective treatment for coughs and colds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
John Moodie - Member at Bee Keepers Association
Today at 08:40
Weekend sports: UEFA semi-finals
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 08:50
"My Better World" TV series
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Chris Morgan
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
BOOK CLUB: Lauren Beukes
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author at ...
Today at 21:15
Out of the office: Working From Home vs. Office
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yael Rosen - Co-Founder & Director at Ferva
Today at 21:30
Converting offices into flats post pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erwin Rode - Property Economist And Valuer at Rode & Associates
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. 22 August 2020 1:52 PM
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managin... 21 August 2020 4:48 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 21 August 2020 5:13 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

23 August 2020 6:53 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Clinton Lerm of SA Forest Adventures.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Covid-19 rapid test developed in SA

23 August 2020 7:33 AM

Guest: Ashley Uys | CEO of Medical Diagnostech

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Inside Out NPO

23 August 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Judith Kennedy | Director of Inside Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at international news with An Wentzel

23 August 2020 6:49 AM

1. Former Trump adviser arrested for fraud - Steve Bannon, the man who managed US president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and was briefly an adviser to the American president, had been arrested – while on a 150ft yacht – for alleged fraud
2. Federal judge rules Trump must show his taxes  - A federal judge on Thursday rejected President Trump’s latest effort to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns, 
3. Update on fires - Some of California's largest-ever fires raged across the state Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as the governor called for international help to fight the blazes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to pair your favourite food with wine

22 August 2020 10:15 AM

Guest: Jean-Vincent Ridon | Sommelier, winemaker and founder of the South African Wine Tasting  Championship 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gang 888 film by Banzii Mavuso

22 August 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Filmmaker Banzii Mavuso 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How lockdown hit hard for the world's number one Michael Jackson tribute act

22 August 2020 9:34 AM

Sarah-Jane in conversation with the entertainer, singer/songwriter Dantanio Goodman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Sport: Ryan Gibbons to make his Tour De France debut

22 August 2020 9:18 AM

Guest: SA road race champion Ryan Gibbons

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family motorhome trip in the time of Covid-19

22 August 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre | EWN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Plant Milk Day

22 August 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Donovan Will | Director of food awareness NGO ProVeg South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA

Lifestyle

Meet new Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa

22 August 2020 7:05 PM

Lily Mine families get a breakthrough

22 August 2020 6:21 PM

China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

22 August 2020 4:58 PM

