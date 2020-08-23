The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Clinton Lerm of SA Forest Adventures.
Guest: Ashley Uys | CEO of Medical DiagnostechLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Judith Kennedy | Director of Inside OutLISTEN TO PODCAST
1. Former Trump adviser arrested for fraud - Steve Bannon, the man who managed US president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and was briefly an adviser to the American president, had been arrested – while on a 150ft yacht – for alleged fraud
2. Federal judge rules Trump must show his taxes - A federal judge on Thursday rejected President Trump’s latest effort to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns,
3. Update on fires - Some of California's largest-ever fires raged across the state Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as the governor called for international help to fight the blazes.
Guest: Jean-Vincent Ridon | Sommelier, winemaker and founder of the South African Wine Tasting ChampionshipLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Filmmaker Banzii MavusoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah-Jane in conversation with the entertainer, singer/songwriter Dantanio Goodman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: SA road race champion Ryan GibbonsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leanne de Bassompierre | EWN CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Donovan Will | Director of food awareness NGO ProVeg South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST