Lead SA: Inside Out NPO

1. Former Trump adviser arrested for fraud - Steve Bannon, the man who managed US president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and was briefly an adviser to the American president, had been arrested – while on a 150ft yacht – for alleged fraud

2. Federal judge rules Trump must show his taxes - A federal judge on Thursday rejected President Trump’s latest effort to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns,

3. Update on fires - Some of California's largest-ever fires raged across the state Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as the governor called for international help to fight the blazes.

