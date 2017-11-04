Buyer beware!

Africa Melane talks to Denoon Sampson



Owning your first home should be a joy.

But that can soon sour when you arrive at your new property, ready to move in,

only to find you have a tenant still living there under a previous agreement.

So what do you do? And what are the tenants rights.

We are joined this morning by trained attorney and property conveyancer

Denoon Sampson who has 30 years of experience in the property game.

(Denoon Sampson Ndlovu Inc)