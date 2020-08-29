Weekend Sport: 4 PSL matches taking place today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:45
Sheep Will Never Rule The World
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
ANC NEC weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 12:12
ANC NEC meeting - political analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:23
One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Sandy Hess
Today at 12:33
Lukhanyo Calata mom
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
GBV protest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
gyms
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 18:08
Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest's In-home consumption increases due to covid-19. Sea Harvest adapt product mix to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to COvid-19 resulted in an R88 Mullion hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
CapeTalk callers outraged at City's removal of key baboon troop member Kataza Producer Stephan Lombard raised the issue and listeners phoned in to express their anger and sadness at the City's actions. 31 August 2020 8:33 AM
Langa gets its first Vida e Caffè Vusi Vokwana has just launched the first Vida Cafe in Langa after three years of negotiations. 30 August 2020 9:45 AM
View all Local
Gauteng PPE corruption bombshell as ANC NEC battles to deal with graft Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his month-long investigation into PPE corruption in Gauteng. 31 August 2020 8:54 AM
Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt' Political analyst Lesiba Teffo dampens any expectations that the weekend ANC NEC meeting will be a watershed moment. 28 August 2020 9:39 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Biggest house ever built in SA goes on sale – price on (serious) application The 6240 square metre mansion on the Vaal River is obscenely opulent. It even has its own golf course. 28 August 2020 2:57 PM
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
View all Business
Self-Defence moves every woman should practice Sanette Smit, an 8th Dan Black Belt in karate, breaksdown techniques that could help women defend themselves. 30 August 2020 11:04 AM
Doctor warns against using cotton buds to clean your ears ENT specialist Dr Nadir Kana breaks down the main causes of ear problems and why you should see a doctor sooner rather than later. 29 August 2020 9:18 AM
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
John Kani pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman South African actor, John Kani, worked with Chadwick Boseman on blockbuster hits "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panter" 29 August 2020 10:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman star of 'Black Panther' dies from colon cancer The actor's publicist confirmed the death over social media, saying he died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. 29 August 2020 8:14 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Sport: 4 PSL matches taking place today

Weekend Sport: 4 PSL matches taking place today

29 August 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, columnist, and blogger


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Bookclub: Women in Solitary

30 August 2020 10:08 AM

Guest: Shantini Naidoo | Author of Women in Solitary: Inside the female resistance to apartheid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movies: Nu Metro opens

30 August 2020 9:50 AM

Guest: Chantelle Burrows | Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro Cinemas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

30 August 2020 9:32 AM

Another weekend, another COVID travel restriction. Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica, and the Czech Republic who return to the UK today (Sunday) will have to self-isolate for two weeks.
Major U-turn. Secondary pupils in England will have to wear masks in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England after the government reversed its guidance.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has responded to a steep increase in infections with a series of measures including increased testing and compulsory face-coverings in Paris.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Most anticipated hotel opening in Africa: Kruger Shalati

30 August 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: Judiet  Barnes | Concession general manager  at Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: US Open to get underway on Monday

30 August 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Tennis promoter Bruce Davidson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shana Fife: Classim, racism and hairdressers

30 August 2020 8:46 AM

Guest: Author and blogger Shayna Fife

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The self-defence moves every woman should practise

30 August 2020 8:15 AM

Guest: Sanette Smit | Self Defense Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Vide e Caffe opens in Langa

30 August 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: Vusi Vokwana | Director at Kasi Catalyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Isabel Byers School of Speech and Drama

30 August 2020 7:16 AM

They are the Isabel Byers School of Speech and Drama and are passionate about making a positive impact on our students' lives. The school teaches extramural Speech and Drama to 12,000 vulnerable children, across South Africa.
 
Students come from low income and poverty-stricken communities. Due to the Corona Pandemic and our country's lockdown, they stand to lose this vital Speech and Drama program.
 
The program EMPOWERS our children; teaches them skills in communication, public speaking, team-building, leadership and gives them self- confidence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

30 August 2020 6:56 AM

Jeff speaks to Mark Le Roux of Zoar Big Shots who are doing development cycling clinics near Calitzdorp.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

