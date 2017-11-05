How my life has changed

Africa Melane talks to David Nhlapo



In August this year we spoke to one of the more remarkable guests we have

featured on this show.

David Nhlapo told us the story of how he lost the use of his legs because he

flung himself between a robbers bullet and his pregnant girlfriend.

Fortunately David's partner was unhurt and the baby was later born healthy,

with no complications from the ordeal.