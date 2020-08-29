Music: In conversation with Oscar T

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:45
Sheep Will Never Rule The World
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
ANC NEC weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 12:12
ANC NEC meeting - political analysis
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Richard Calland - Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 12:23
One year on: whats the progress on Jesse Hess murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Ntabazalila - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority - Western Cape
Sandy Hess
Today at 12:33
Lukhanyo Calata mom
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
GBV protest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
gyms
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Feature
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 18:08
Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest's In-home consumption increases due to covid-19. Sea Harvest adapt product mix to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to COvid-19 resulted in an R88 Mullion hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
