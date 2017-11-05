Paternity leave

Africa Melane talks to Kaiel Grobler Advocate at Law For All



If you're a new father, you will know that awful feeling of having to tear yourself

away from your brand new little bundle of joy to head off to work.

Dads in this country have only a handful of days to spend with their newborns,

because according to SA law, fathers have to take family responsibility leave.

And depending on when you started your job, this may not be very much at all.